Particl (PART) 1-Day Volume Reaches $6,402.00

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One Particl coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00008484 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Bit-Z and LiteBit.eu. Particl has a total market cap of $5.03 million and approximately $6,402.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Particl has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000275 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000168 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About Particl

Particl is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 21st, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,065,480 coins and its circulating supply is 8,069,480 coins. Particl’s official website is particl.io . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject

Buying and Selling Particl

Particl can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

