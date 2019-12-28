Nexo Price Reaches $0.0948 (NEXO)

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Over the last week, Nexo has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. One Nexo token can currently be purchased for about $0.0948 or 0.00001291 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Hotbit, Allbit and HitBTC. Nexo has a total market cap of $53.09 million and $8.98 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nexo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00185833 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.42 or 0.01299347 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025706 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00119854 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Nexo

Nexo was first traded on April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nexo is nexo.io . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo

Buying and Selling Nexo

Nexo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit, Mercatox, Bitbns, YoBit, DDEX, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, Bancor Network, Hotbit and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NEXOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Nexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.