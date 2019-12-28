Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:XHR)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a payout ratio of 200.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts to earn $2.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.6%.

Shares of XHR traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.91. 323,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,405. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $16.67 and a 1-year high of $23.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.28 and a 200-day moving average of $21.06.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $268.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.97 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XHR. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.08.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

