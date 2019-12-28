ZB Trading 0.4% Higher This Week (ZB)

ZB (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 28th. ZB has a total market cap of $91.00 million and $216.73 million worth of ZB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZB has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One ZB token can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002606 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, ZBG and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZB alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00185833 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.42 or 0.01299347 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025706 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00119854 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ZB Token Profile

ZB’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk . ZB’s official website is www.zb.com

Buying and Selling ZB

ZB can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, ZB.COM and ZBG. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ZBUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ZB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.