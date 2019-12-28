UNUS SED LEO Trading Down 1.8% Over Last Week (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be bought for $0.84 or 0.00011414 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $837.73 million and $6.65 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.40 or 0.00590976 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00009855 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000234 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000439 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2014. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com . UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG

UNUS SED LEO Coin Trading

UNUS SED LEO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LEOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.