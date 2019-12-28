Liquidity Network Price Hits $0.0113 on Major Exchanges (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Liquidity Network token can currently be bought for $0.0113 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, LATOKEN, Hotbit and IDEX. Liquidity Network has a market capitalization of $488,058.00 and approximately $45,897.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Liquidity Network has traded up 22.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00185833 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $95.42 or 0.01299347 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025706 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00119854 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Liquidity Network Profile

Liquidity Network was first traded on November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid . The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network

Buying and Selling Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, LATOKEN and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquidity Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquidity Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

