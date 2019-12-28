Cream Market Capitalization Achieves $40,447.00 (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 28th. One Cream coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC, Cryptohub, Cryptopia and YoBit. Cream has a market capitalization of $40,447.00 and $6.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cream has traded 94.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cream alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00062467 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00043254 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.01 or 0.00585761 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00234059 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00084874 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004345 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005060 BTC.

Cream Coin Profile

Cream (CRYPTO:CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official message board is cream.technology

Buying and Selling Cream

Cream can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BiteBTC, Cryptopia and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CRMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Cream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.