Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 612,100 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the November 28th total of 525,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 229,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Herc by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Herc by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Herc by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Herc by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 301,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,803,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Herc by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HRI traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.14. The stock had a trading volume of 81,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,658. Herc has a one year low of $24.43 and a one year high of $50.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.71.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($1.31). Herc had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $508.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Herc will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Herc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Herc from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

