Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,850,000 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the November 28th total of 2,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 536,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSFL. ValuEngine cut shares of Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Centerstate Bank in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Centerstate Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.70.

Get Centerstate Bank alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSFL traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.04. 292,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.00. Centerstate Bank has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $26.83.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $203.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.30 million. Centerstate Bank had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 9.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that Centerstate Bank will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th.

In related news, Director James H. Bingham sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $103,545.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,198,398.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Centerstate Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $657,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Centerstate Bank by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 839,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,139,000 after acquiring an additional 160,465 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Centerstate Bank by 1,148.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Centerstate Bank by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 96,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 12,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Centerstate Bank by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centerstate Bank Company Profile

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Centerstate Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerstate Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.