Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.A) Short Interest Update

Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.A) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,580,000 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the November 28th total of 3,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

RDS.A traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.09. 2,485,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,577,891. Royal Dutch Shell has a twelve month low of $54.56 and a twelve month high of $66.48. The company has a market cap of $237.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.50.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $89.54 billion during the quarter. Royal Dutch Shell had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 9.71%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royal Dutch Shell will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RDS.A shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, August 30th. ABN Amro cut Royal Dutch Shell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Cowen cut Royal Dutch Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.33.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

