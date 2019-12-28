FlexShopper Inc (NASDAQ:FPAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

FlexShopper Inc (NASDAQ:FPAY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 716,200 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the November 28th total of 618,700 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 247,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

NASDAQ:FPAY traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $2.59. The stock had a trading volume of 643,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,263. FlexShopper has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $2.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.58.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $22.93 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FPAY shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of FlexShopper in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of FlexShopper from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

In other FlexShopper news, Director Howard Dvorkin purchased 41,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $66,744.00. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FlexShopper stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FlexShopper Inc (NASDAQ:FPAY) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.43% of FlexShopper worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

About FlexShopper

FlexShopper, Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiary, FlexShopper, LLC operates as an online lease-to-own (LTO) retailer and LTO payment solution provider. The company provides residential furniture, consumer electronics, computers, appliances, household accessories, and various other durable goods to consumers on a LTO basis to consumers of third-party retailers and e-tailers.

