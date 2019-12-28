Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) Short Interest Update

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the November 28th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ OCC traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.32. 9,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,929. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.49. Optical Cable has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $6.16.

Get Optical Cable alerts:

In related news, insider Lidgren Lars 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Optical Cable stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.20% of Optical Cable worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Optical Cable Company Profile

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Optical Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optical Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.