Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 654,600 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the November 28th total of 564,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Rush Enterprises news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 23,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $1,060,070.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,223.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven L. Keller sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total transaction of $791,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RUSHA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 1,798.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RUSHA. ValuEngine downgraded Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:RUSHA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,499. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.14. Rush Enterprises has a 52-week low of $33.73 and a 52-week high of $49.27.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 2.73%. As a group, analysts predict that Rush Enterprises will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.51%.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.