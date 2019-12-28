Short Interest in CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) Rises By 16.1%

CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,350,000 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the November 28th total of 9,780,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

NYSE:CNHI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.12. 1,093,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,497,871. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.36. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 6.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.38.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 5.46%. CNH Industrial’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

CNHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on CNH Industrial from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. CNH Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in CNH Industrial by 198.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in CNH Industrial by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its position in CNH Industrial by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in CNH Industrial by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 20.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.