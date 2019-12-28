Nexa Resources SA (NYSE:NEXA) Short Interest Up 15.9% in December

Nexa Resources SA (NYSE:NEXA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 757,900 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the November 28th total of 654,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.
Shares of NEXA stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.26. The stock had a trading volume of 45,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,634. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 67.01 and a beta of 0.32. Nexa Resources has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $12.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day moving average is $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.79.
Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $563.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.86 million. Nexa Resources had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nexa Resources will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 16.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 3.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 64,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 50.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 69.4% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 80,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 33,039 shares during the period. 8.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Nexa Resources
Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.
