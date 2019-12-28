Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Brokerages expect Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) to report earnings per share of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Schneider National’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Schneider National reported earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Schneider National will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.34. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Schneider National.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SNDR shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.00 target price on Schneider National and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group set a $26.00 price objective on Schneider National and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Schneider National in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 price objective on Schneider National and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Schneider National in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “positive” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.91.

NYSE SNDR traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.67. The stock had a trading volume of 395,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,292. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.72. Schneider National has a twelve month low of $16.59 and a twelve month high of $24.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

In other news, VP Amy G. Schilling sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $191,920.00. Insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 5,485.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,302,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,353 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 24.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 74,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 14,874 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 22.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 21.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 823,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,943,000 after purchasing an additional 13,585 shares in the last quarter. 23.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

