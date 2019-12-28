Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.70 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) to announce earnings per share of ($1.70) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Iterum Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.67) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.73). Iterum Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.19) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iterum Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($7.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.24) to ($7.15). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.10) to ($1.90). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Iterum Therapeutics.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.54). Iterum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 266.00% and a negative net margin of 11,956.64%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Svb Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised Iterum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Leerink Swann lowered Iterum Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Iterum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Iterum Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,232 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.18% of Iterum Therapeutics worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRM traded up $2.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.75. 10,277,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,812. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.11. The company has a market cap of $33.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Iterum Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $9.30.

About Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

