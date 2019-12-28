Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) to announce ($0.43) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Akebia Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.53) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Akebia Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.91) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 52.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($1.82). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($1.18). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Akebia Therapeutics.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.09). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.39% and a negative return on equity of 32.74%. The business had revenue of $91.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.94 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AKBA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Akebia Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub raised Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Akebia Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

In other news, SVP Steven Keith Burke bought 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.58 per share, with a total value of $96,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,460. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. Butler bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.44 per share, with a total value of $172,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,128. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 82,800 shares of company stock valued at $288,554 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 183,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 24.9% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC increased its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 9.3% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 34,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.52. 870,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,498,378. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.50. Akebia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.99 and a fifty-two week high of $9.30. The stock has a market cap of $800.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

