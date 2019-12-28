First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

First Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. First Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 22.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Bancorp to earn $3.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.5%.

FBNC stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.11. The company had a trading volume of 88,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.12. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.50 and a 52 week high of $41.34.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 30.74%. The firm had revenue of $69.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.49 million. On average, equities analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FBNC. BidaskClub upgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

In related news, Director Dennis A. Wicker sold 11,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $450,801.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,082.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $39,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,721. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,521 shares of company stock valued at $520,953 over the last quarter. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

