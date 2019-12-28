Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.285 per share by the technology company on Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Amdocs has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Amdocs has a payout ratio of 26.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Amdocs to earn $4.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.8%.

DOX traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $72.63. 430,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,859. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.40. Amdocs has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $72.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.65.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 15.98%. Amdocs’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amdocs will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DOX shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Amdocs from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Amdocs from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.33.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

