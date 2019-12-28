Power Financial Corp (TSE:PWF) Raises Dividend to $0.46 Per Share

Power Financial Corp (TSE:PWF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.456 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Power Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Shares of TSE PWF traded down C$0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$35.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,333,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,036. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$33.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.91, a current ratio of 18.38 and a quick ratio of 14.65. The company has a market cap of $23.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96. Power Financial has a twelve month low of C$25.25 and a twelve month high of C$37.00.

Get Power Financial alerts:

Power Financial (TSE:PWF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$816.07 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Power Financial will post 3.4500003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PWF shares. CIBC upped their target price on Power Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. TD Securities lowered Power Financial from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$33.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Power Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Power Financial Company Profile

Power Financial Corporation provides financial services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers life, disability, critical illness, and health insurance products, as well as wealth savings and income products, and specialty products. The company also provides financial products, including employer-sponsored defined contribution plans, individual retirement accounts, enrollment services, communication materials, investment options and education services, fund management services, and investment and advisory services.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Power Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.