Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Announces $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Starwood Property Trust has a payout ratio of 103.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Starwood Property Trust to earn $2.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.1%.

NYSE:STWD traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.45. 1,456,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,173. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.88. Starwood Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.28 and a fifty-two week high of $25.56.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $288.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.04 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 34.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STWD shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.50 price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Starwood Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starwood Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.30.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

