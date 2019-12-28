Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) to Issue $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Goldman Sachs BDC has a payout ratio of 92.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Goldman Sachs BDC to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.3%.

NYSE GSBD traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $21.86. 164,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,644. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Goldman Sachs BDC has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $22.47. The company has a market cap of $882.02 million, a PE ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.25.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $36.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSBD has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

