Pollard Banknote Ltd (TSE:PBL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Pollard Banknote Ltd (TSE:PBL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of TSE:PBL traded down C$0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting C$19.76. 4,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,273. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.57 million and a P/E ratio of 32.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.40, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Pollard Banknote has a 12-month low of C$19.06 and a 12-month high of C$25.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$21.68.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$103.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$100.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pollard Banknote will post 0.9300001 EPS for the current year.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides lottery and gaming products and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. The Lotteries and Charitable Gaming segment manufactures instant tickets and related products.

