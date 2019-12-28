Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Uniti Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Uniti Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 28.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Uniti Group has a payout ratio of 733.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Uniti Group to earn $2.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.7%.

Shares of Uniti Group stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.30. 1,290,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,129,189. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02. Uniti Group has a 1-year low of $5.24 and a 1-year high of $20.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.05.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $263.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.14 million. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 3.06%. Sell-side analysts predict that Uniti Group will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNIT. ValuEngine upgraded Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.96.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

