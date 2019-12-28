Osisko gold royalties Ltd Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:OR)

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Osisko gold royalties has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

OR stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,015,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,977. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.48. The company has a current ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of -0.12. Osisko gold royalties has a fifty-two week low of $8.34 and a fifty-two week high of $13.43.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. CIBC lowered Osisko gold royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $15.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised Osisko gold royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James set a $18.00 price target on Osisko gold royalties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Osisko gold royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.82.

About Osisko gold royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Dividend History for Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR)

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko gold royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko gold royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

First Bancorp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18
First Bancorp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18
Amdocs Limited Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.29
Amdocs Limited Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.29
Power Financial Corp Raises Dividend to $0.46 Per Share
Power Financial Corp Raises Dividend to $0.46 Per Share
Starwood Property Trust, Inc. Announces $0.48 Quarterly Dividend
Starwood Property Trust, Inc. Announces $0.48 Quarterly Dividend
Goldman Sachs BDC Inc to Issue $0.45 Quarterly Dividend
Goldman Sachs BDC Inc to Issue $0.45 Quarterly Dividend
Pollard Banknote Ltd Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04
Pollard Banknote Ltd Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report