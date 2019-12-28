Terreno Realty Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NYSE:TRNO)

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Terreno Realty has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Terreno Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 128.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Terreno Realty to earn $1.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.1%.

Terreno Realty stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.77. The stock had a trading volume of 253,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,698. Terreno Realty has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $58.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 38.43% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $43.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.79 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Terreno Realty will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRNO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Terreno Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.25.

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

