OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) to Issue $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the bank on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

OFG Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. OFG Bancorp has a payout ratio of 20.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of OFG Bancorp stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.55. The stock had a trading volume of 229,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,496. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.79. OFG Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.85 and a 52 week high of $24.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $102.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.40 million. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 17.12%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In related news, Director Edwin Perez bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.21 per share, for a total transaction of $808,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial services, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

