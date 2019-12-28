Yamana Gold Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:YRI)

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

TSE YRI traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$5.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,782,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,837,346. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of C$2.41 and a 52 week high of C$5.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion and a PE ratio of 32.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.26.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$472.38 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

