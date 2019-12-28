National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

National General has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years. National General has a dividend payout ratio of 7.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect National General to earn $2.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.7%.

National General stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.80. The company had a trading volume of 160,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,993. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.59. National General has a 1 year low of $20.08 and a 1 year high of $26.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.82.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. National General had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 15.70%. National General’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that National General will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Peter A. Rendall sold 9,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $214,608.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Hal Weiner sold 5,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $112,850.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,031.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,080 shares of company stock valued at $431,877 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of National General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of National General from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National General has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.40.

National General Company Profile

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

