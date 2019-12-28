American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) Short Interest Down 33.1% in December

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a decrease of 33.1% from the November 28th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of AREC stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.58. The stock had a trading volume of 104,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.63. American Resources has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $12.20.

Get American Resources alerts:

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter. American Resources had a negative net margin of 118.93% and a negative return on equity of 563.98%.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of American Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

American Resources Company Profile

American Resources Corporation engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, and selling of metallurgical coal and pulverized coal injection for the steel making process. The company also provides high-BTU, low sulfur, and low moisture bituminous coal used for various industries, including industrial customers; and specialty products and thermal coal that is used for electricity generation.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.