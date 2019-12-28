Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AQMS) Short Interest Down 21.8% in December

Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AQMS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,510,000 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the November 28th total of 5,770,000 shares. Approximately 8.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 566,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AQMS shares. Alliance Global Partners downgraded Aqua Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aqua Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Aqua Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

AQMS stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.83. 12,208,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,254,463. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.58. Aqua Metals has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.08). Aqua Metals had a negative net margin of 879.24% and a negative return on equity of 71.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Aqua Metals will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AQMS. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 61.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 32.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 17,890 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 21.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 121,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 21,273 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals in the second quarter worth about $272,000. 25.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

