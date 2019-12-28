Mercantil Bank Holding Corp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Mercantil Bank Holding Corp (NASDAQ:AMTB) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 548,200 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the November 28th total of 622,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMTB. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Mercantil Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,866,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Mercantil Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,359,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Mercantil Bank by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 319,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after purchasing an additional 61,065 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Mercantil Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Mercantil Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $794,000. 17.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:AMTB traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $21.75. The company had a trading volume of 96,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,034. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.44. Mercantil Bank has a 52 week low of $11.83 and a 52 week high of $23.59.
Several research firms recently issued reports on AMTB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercantil Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mercantil Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Mercantil Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.98.
About Mercantil Bank
Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Corporate LATAM, Treasury, and Institutional.
