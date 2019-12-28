AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the November 28th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALOT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. TheStreet downgraded AstroNova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Get AstroNova alerts:

In other AstroNova news, Director Yvonne Schlaeppi bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.16 per share, with a total value of $28,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,087.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of AstroNova by 2.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 54,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in AstroNova by 19.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 20,898 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AstroNova by 1,426.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 407,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,521,000 after buying an additional 380,527 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in AstroNova during the third quarter worth about $476,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in AstroNova during the second quarter worth about $236,000. 61.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALOT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,232. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.98. AstroNova has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.34.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $33.32 million during the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 7.65%. As a group, analysts anticipate that AstroNova will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. AstroNova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification and Test & Measurement (T&M).

Recommended Story: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for AstroNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstroNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.