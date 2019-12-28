Aemetis Inc (NASDAQ:AMTX) Short Interest Down 52.0% in December

Aemetis Inc (NASDAQ:AMTX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, a decline of 52.0% from the November 28th total of 75,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 22,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aemetis stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Aemetis Inc (NASDAQ:AMTX) by 82.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,543 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.13% of Aemetis worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aemetis alerts:

Aemetis stock remained flat at $$0.93 during trading hours on Friday. 37,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,210. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average of $0.96. Aemetis has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $1.70.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.39 million for the quarter.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products through the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.