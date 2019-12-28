Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) Short Interest Update

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the November 28th total of 2,360,000 shares. Currently, 8.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 225,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.7 days.

AMPH traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.20. 116,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,771. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.08. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $16.71 and a 1-year high of $25.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $901.25 million, a PE ratio of 91.43 and a beta of 1.16.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $80.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.53 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 15.77%. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Jason B. Shandell sold 8,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total transaction of $156,961.65. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 138,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,118.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,705 shares of company stock worth $186,287. 30.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMPH. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 130.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $312,000. 51.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMPH shares. BidaskClub raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. TheStreet lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.05.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

