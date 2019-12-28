Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $844.30 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) will report sales of $844.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $842.70 million and the highest is $845.90 million. Service Co. International reported sales of $820.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full-year sales of $3.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Service Co. International.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $769.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Service Co. International’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Service Co. International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Monday, November 4th.

NYSE:SCI traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.14. 521,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,157. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.86. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $38.92 and a 12 month high of $48.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 40.22%.

In related news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 47,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $2,106,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 167,918 shares in the company, valued at $7,432,050.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,219,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,745,000 after buying an additional 102,413 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,580,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,503,000 after buying an additional 1,227,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,292,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,224,000 after buying an additional 38,138 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,866,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,305,000 after buying an additional 341,201 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,908,000. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

