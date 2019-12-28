Analysts Expect InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) to Announce -$0.72 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.72) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for InVitae’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.53). InVitae posted earnings per share of ($0.40) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that InVitae will report full year earnings of ($2.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.98) to ($2.26). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.10) to ($1.73). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for InVitae.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $56.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.00 million. InVitae had a negative return on equity of 58.90% and a negative net margin of 99.49%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.83.

In related news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 3,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total value of $66,138.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InVitae in the 2nd quarter worth $23,901,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of InVitae by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of InVitae by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in InVitae during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,373,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in InVitae by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,150,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVTA stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.17. 1,181,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,635,713. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 2.53. InVitae has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a current ratio of 7.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.75.

InVitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

