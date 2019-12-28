Zacks: Brokerages Expect Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.35 Million

Brokerages expect Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) to announce $15.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.56 million and the highest is $15.91 million. Capital Southwest reported sales of $13.87 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full-year sales of $61.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $59.82 million to $63.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $67.63 million, with estimates ranging from $61.81 million to $70.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Capital Southwest.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). Capital Southwest had a net margin of 44.96% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $15.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 million.

CSWC has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. National Securities initiated coverage on Capital Southwest in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Capital Southwest in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Capital Southwest in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.50 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Capital Southwest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWC traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.95. The company had a trading volume of 160,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,388. Capital Southwest has a twelve month low of $19.06 and a twelve month high of $22.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $375.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 656.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 231,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,047,000 after buying an additional 200,916 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 31.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 5,687 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 59.1% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 6,654 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 521.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 591.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 129,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 110,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

