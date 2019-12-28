Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for IMPINJ’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. IMPINJ reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that IMPINJ will report full year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow IMPINJ.

Get IMPINJ alerts:

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $40.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.21 million. IMPINJ had a negative net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. IMPINJ’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

PI has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IMPINJ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IMPINJ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of IMPINJ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of IMPINJ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.40.

In related news, COO Eric Brodersen sold 3,000 shares of IMPINJ stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $91,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,664. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 9,500 shares of IMPINJ stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $332,595.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,193,784.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,250 shares of company stock worth $1,525,948. Insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in IMPINJ by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 981,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,269,000 after buying an additional 300,788 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in IMPINJ by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 796,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,791,000 after buying an additional 304,327 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in IMPINJ by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 604,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,304,000 after buying an additional 132,865 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in IMPINJ by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 488,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,064,000 after buying an additional 180,513 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in IMPINJ by 198.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,630,000 after buying an additional 130,719 shares during the period. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PI traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.65. 237,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market cap of $599.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.19 and a beta of 2.58. IMPINJ has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $40.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.41.

About IMPINJ

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IMPINJ (PI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IMPINJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMPINJ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.