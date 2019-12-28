$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) will announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. SITE Centers posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SITE Centers.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $109.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. SITE Centers’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SITC. Stifel Nicolaus raised SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on SITE Centers from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised SITE Centers from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.50 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut SITE Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

NASDAQ:SITC traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.76. 1,066,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,202. SITE Centers has a one year low of $10.77 and a one year high of $15.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.16.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SITC. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 257.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,677,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,203,000 after buying an additional 1,208,067 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the second quarter valued at $12,491,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 63.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,874,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,329,000 after buying an additional 731,067 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 412.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 799,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,085,000 after buying an additional 643,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the second quarter valued at $4,742,000.

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

