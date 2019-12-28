Analysts Expect Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.68 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) will announce sales of $3.68 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.71 billion and the lowest is $3.64 billion. Automatic Data Processing posted sales of $3.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full-year sales of $14.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.92 billion to $15.05 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $15.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.88 billion to $16.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Automatic Data Processing.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 46.94%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.56.

Shares of ADP stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $170.77. 743,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,643,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.66. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $126.06 and a one year high of $174.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.88.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 12th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.79%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total value of $8,184,699.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,899 shares in the company, valued at $24,416,930.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth approximately $4,734,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 38.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 105,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,054,000 after buying an additional 29,532 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth approximately $3,059,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.