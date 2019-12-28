Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.32 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) will announce sales of $51.32 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $50.52 million to $52.12 million. Safe Bulkers reported sales of $52.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full-year sales of $185.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $184.65 million to $186.38 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $230.63 million, with estimates ranging from $229.70 million to $231.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Safe Bulkers.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $47.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.67 million. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 4.92%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:SB traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.75. The stock had a trading volume of 135,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,152. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $177.22 million, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.65. Safe Bulkers has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $2.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 341.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 435,783 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 337,132 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the third quarter worth $56,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 6.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 763,116 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 42,973 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 206.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 79,387 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 53,480 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 484,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares during the period. 16.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 14, 2019, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 8.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3.8 million deadweight tons.

