Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Trading 5.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 28th. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $9.70 million and $73,192.00 worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io and Upbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007215 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008572 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000107 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,838,301,572 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

Theta Fuel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

