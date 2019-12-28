Quantstamp 1-Day Volume Tops $53,475.00 (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 28th. Quantstamp has a total market capitalization of $5.95 million and $53,475.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantstamp token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, Huobi, Gate.io and Binance. Over the last week, Quantstamp has traded up 0.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00185158 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.54 or 0.01299914 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000616 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025711 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00119541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Quantstamp Profile

Quantstamp launched on October 1st, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 617,314,171 tokens. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

Quantstamp can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX, Binance, Kucoin, GOPAX, Huobi and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

