Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $107.32 Million

Analysts expect that Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) will post sales of $107.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Denny’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $104.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $109.47 million. Denny’s posted sales of $159.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full year sales of $534.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $532.54 million to $537.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $418.02 million, with estimates ranging from $401.67 million to $427.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Denny’s.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Denny’s had a net margin of 18.80% and a negative return on equity of 34.15%. The company had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Maxim Group raised shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

In other news, VP Stephen C. Dunn sold 58,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,138,057.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,691.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Denny’s in the third quarter worth approximately $5,694,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Denny’s by 206.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,076,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,509,000 after buying an additional 725,669 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Denny’s by 588.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 70,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 60,067 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Denny’s by 133.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 47,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 26,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Denny’s by 2.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 104,799 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

DENN stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.77. 434,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,020. Denny’s has a 52-week low of $15.88 and a 52-week high of $23.88. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.87 and its 200-day moving average is $21.43.

Denny's

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

