Analysts Anticipate Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) will report earnings per share of $0.20 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Pan American Silver’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.17. Pan American Silver reported earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,100%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pan American Silver will report full year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.67. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $1.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pan American Silver.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $352.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.87 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 2.51%. Pan American Silver’s revenue was up 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

PAAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Pan American Silver from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Pan American Silver from $23.20 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pan American Silver has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,586,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 400.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,250,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,130 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,805,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,595 shares during the period. Sloane Robinson LLP acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,905,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,495,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,950,000 after acquiring an additional 538,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAAS traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,180,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,004,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.76. Pan American Silver has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.90%.

Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

