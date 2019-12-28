Rexford Industrial Realty Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:REXR)

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.185 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Rexford Industrial Realty has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Rexford Industrial Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 205.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Rexford Industrial Realty to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.6%.

Shares of NYSE:REXR traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.51. The stock had a trading volume of 328,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,685. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.77. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1 year low of $28.45 and a 1 year high of $48.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.00.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $68.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.50 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on REXR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Rexford Industrial Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.40.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 12,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.46, for a total transaction of $594,958.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,834 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,241.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Adeel Khan sold 49,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $2,287,663.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,720 shares of company stock worth $4,583,782. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

