Tc Pipelines Lp (TSE:TRP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

Tc Pipelines Lp (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

TSE TRP traded up C$0.51 on Friday, reaching C$70.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,948,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353,318. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$67.87 and its 200 day moving average is C$66.65. Tc Pipelines has a 52-week low of C$47.98 and a 52-week high of C$70.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.30.

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C$1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$3.13 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Tc Pipelines will post 4.0700003 EPS for the current year.

TRP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Tc Pipelines from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Tc Pipelines from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Tc Pipelines from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. TD Securities lowered Tc Pipelines from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$75.00 price target on Tc Pipelines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$72.56.

About Tc Pipelines

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

