Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.33 Per Share

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Inter Parfums has increased its dividend by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Inter Parfums has a payout ratio of 69.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Inter Parfums to earn $2.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.7%.

IPAR stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.61. The stock had a trading volume of 61,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Inter Parfums has a twelve month low of $58.50 and a twelve month high of $81.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.46, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.12.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jean Madar sold 3,980 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $278,719.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,719.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Philippe Benacin sold 3,184 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $230,871.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,871.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,984 shares of company stock worth $1,554,396. Insiders own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IPAR. Zacks Investment Research cut Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Inter Parfums from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.80.

Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

